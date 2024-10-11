Previous
A sunny day in Elington by busylady
We managed fit in a birthday lunch today at the Mermaid Pub in Ellington. This lovely thatched cottage was just a across the road from the pub.
Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Dianne ace
A pretty cottage and so well kept.
October 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
The link is the perfect colour! Beautiful. A special place to celebrate!
October 11th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Love that roof!!
October 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fantastic…..
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely… a gorgeous chocolate box photo…
October 11th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful cottage would look good on a picture postcard!
October 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a gorgeous house. Not sure I'd have chosen pink, but why not?!
October 11th, 2024  
