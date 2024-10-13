Autumn in the park

Two of the Grandsons are able to come round on their own now as long as the come together. The called round today and wanted to make biscuits! We did that first, and then I said I was planning on taking a walk in the park. They wanted to come along too! It turned out well in the end, as they got to play in the park, we all had a walk through the woods and I took a few photos.

I rather liked the shape of this tree but I have no idea what it is.