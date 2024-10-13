Previous
Autumn in the park by busylady
Autumn in the park

Two of the Grandsons are able to come round on their own now as long as the come together. The called round today and wanted to make biscuits! We did that first, and then I said I was planning on taking a walk in the park. They wanted to come along too! It turned out well in the end, as they got to play in the park, we all had a walk through the woods and I took a few photos.
I rather liked the shape of this tree but I have no idea what it is.
Beverley ace
So lovely they can just walk to see you, wonderful.
The tree is beautiful…
October 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Google suggests "Honey Locus Tree"
Lovely that they can come on their own now! Sounds as if you had a lovely afternoon !
October 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderfully droopy shape - and gorgeous colour combo.
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024  
