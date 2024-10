Monty's leaves

We went on a scooter walk after school today. Monty was telling me all about Autumn, so we picked up some leaves. This is the picture he made when we got home. We also picked up some fallen apples, and he wanted to make apple pie! I had to say we didn't have time today.

Remembering those who lost loved ones one year ago on this tragic day, in Israel. If only they could see that fighting will never resolve this conflict.