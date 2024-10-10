Previous
Selfie at the Albert hall by busylady
Photo 3596

Selfie at the Albert hall

I'm not good at selfies, but as its Peter's birthday today, and he's not feeling well (after his flu and covid jabs), I thought I'd post this one taken on Tuesday.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
985% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
It's a great selfie, happy birthday to Peter and hope he feels better soon.
October 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Happy Birthday to Peter.
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise