Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3596
Selfie at the Albert hall
I'm not good at selfies, but as its Peter's birthday today, and he's not feeling well (after his flu and covid jabs), I thought I'd post this one taken on Tuesday.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3907
photos
128
followers
183
following
985% complete
View this month »
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
Latest from all albums
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
234
3596
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
8th October 2024 10:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
concert
,
selfie
,
albert-hall
Lesley Aldridge
ace
It's a great selfie, happy birthday to Peter and hope he feels better soon.
October 10th, 2024
haskar
ace
Happy Birthday to Peter.
October 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close