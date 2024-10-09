Previous
Fishermen's friends by busylady
Fishermen's friends

This is the reason we went to London yesterday. We had tickets to see the Fishermen's Friends at the Albert Hall. We were a long way back but had a good view, and the music was fabulous. We were treated to an improptu concert by a group of ladies who sang a number of familiar folk tunes in the bar prior to the concert. They were well rehearsed and very entertaining. At the end of the first half a crowd of children and grandchildren joined the band in one of their numbers. The centre flag is the Cornish flag , but we don't know what the others are. It was a fun night.
Beverley ace
Wonderful…. How fun!
October 9th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Fantastic, especially to see them at the RAH, we haven't got to see them this year, there's always next year.
October 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
Sounds like you had a lovely evening Judith ...and here's me thinking they were throat lozenges ...only joking !!!!
October 9th, 2024  
