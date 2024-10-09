Fishermen's friends

This is the reason we went to London yesterday. We had tickets to see the Fishermen's Friends at the Albert Hall. We were a long way back but had a good view, and the music was fabulous. We were treated to an improptu concert by a group of ladies who sang a number of familiar folk tunes in the bar prior to the concert. They were well rehearsed and very entertaining. At the end of the first half a crowd of children and grandchildren joined the band in one of their numbers. The centre flag is the Cornish flag , but we don't know what the others are. It was a fun night.