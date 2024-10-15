Previous
Crab apples by busylady
Photo 3601

Crab apples

Taken on our walk in the park on Sunday.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
October 15th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
so inviting!
October 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So simple, so pleasing
October 15th, 2024  
haskar ace
Looks very fresh and healthy
October 15th, 2024  
