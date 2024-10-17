Sign up
Previous
Photo 3603
Birch polypore
We saw a huge variety of funghi on our walk around the RSPB nature reserve. I think I would have walked past this if I hadn't been with an expert
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
16th October 2024 2:04pm
Tags
tree
,
birch
,
funghi
,
polypore
Lesley
ace
Wow, great find!
October 17th, 2024
