Birch polypore by busylady
Photo 3603

Birch polypore

We saw a huge variety of funghi on our walk around the RSPB nature reserve. I think I would have walked past this if I hadn't been with an expert
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Lesley ace
Wow, great find!
October 17th, 2024  
