Previous
Next
Smile for the camera by byrdlip
66 / 365

Smile for the camera

Annie stays warm in her igloo. Snow level 300 feet, cold wind coming down the Fraser River, but the forecast says the weather improves has we head into the week.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot. The weather sounds nasty. That is good it's going to improve.
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise