40 Years Ago

On May 18th, 1980 at 8:30 AM Pacific, Mt St. Helens erupted. Please remember the 57 people that lost their lives that day.

I wish I could present you with a current picture, but information shows that the road into the national forest remain closed. Older pictures were lost in an external hard drive crash.
