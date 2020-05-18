Sign up
40 Years Ago
On May 18th, 1980 at 8:30 AM Pacific, Mt St. Helens erupted. Please remember the 57 people that lost their lives that day.
I wish I could present you with a current picture, but information shows that the road into the national forest remain closed. Older pictures were lost in an external hard drive crash.
18th May 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
mount
,
st
,
mt
,
years
,
saint
,
eruption
,
helens
,
mt st helens
,
forty
