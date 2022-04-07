Sign up
22 / 365
Transplant Survivor - ReVisit
Just an update on the maples on the hill. The lower is growing and the upper shows no sign of life. Plans are to plant one of the potted maples to the hill early in the season and see what happens before the heat hits.
https://365project.org/byrdlip/2022/2022-03-05
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
4
2022
NIKON D5100
7th April 2022 8:46am
Public
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
maple
,
buds
,
survivor
