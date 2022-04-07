Previous
Transplant Survivor - ReVisit
Transplant Survivor - ReVisit

Just an update on the maples on the hill. The lower is growing and the upper shows no sign of life. Plans are to plant one of the potted maples to the hill early in the season and see what happens before the heat hits.

https://365project.org/byrdlip/2022/2022-03-05
7th April 2022

J A Byrdlip

