Now for something entirely different ... by byrdlip
27 / 365

Now for something entirely different ...

We ordered a half a cow last fall, and have been going thru the order slowly but surely. Today, a bone in roast.

Not very often that you have a monogrammed roast.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

J A Byrdlip

mittens (Marilyn) ace
No you don't often have a monogrammed roast. LOL
It looks good.
May 15th, 2022  
