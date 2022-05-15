Sign up
27 / 365
Now for something entirely different ...
We ordered a half a cow last fall, and have been going thru the order slowly but surely. Today, a bone in roast.
Not very often that you have a monogrammed roast.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th May 2022 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meat
,
food
,
onion
,
roast
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
No you don't often have a monogrammed roast. LOL
It looks good.
May 15th, 2022
It looks good.