36 / 365
A Daylily at night
A fellow vendor at the local farmers market use to call these weekday lilies, as they were never in bloom for him for the Saturday market.
They were wonderful on the headliners of cars when they were in bloom, yellow strips across a white ceiling.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2082
photos
39
followers
60
following
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
30
97
31
32
33
34
35
36
Views
8
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th July 2022 9:55pm
day
,
plant
,
flower
,
flowers
,
bloom
,
lily
,
lilies
,
daylilies
,
daylily
