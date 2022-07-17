Previous
A Daylily at night by byrdlip
A Daylily at night

A fellow vendor at the local farmers market use to call these weekday lilies, as they were never in bloom for him for the Saturday market.

They were wonderful on the headliners of cars when they were in bloom, yellow strips across a white ceiling.
17th July 2022

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details

