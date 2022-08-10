Previous
Thar B Rain by byrdlip
Thar B Rain

With thunder and lightning, the rain came. That must mean that summer is over and we are into autumn.

The rain gauge works, the anemometer works as does the temperature and humidity. We are ready for the winter, just as long as we don't get a lightning strike on the anemometer.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
