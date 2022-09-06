Previous
Next
Dill Pickles in the Raw by byrdlip
48 / 365

Dill Pickles in the Raw

If we can get all of our timings correct, we might get all 100 cukes in jars.

How many cukes can a cuke cooker cook when a cuke cooker's cooking cukes? (a question often asked driving thru Nalley Valley in season, good grammer also)
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise