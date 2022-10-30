Previous
Next
Sugar Maple in the Rain by byrdlip
63 / 365

Sugar Maple in the Rain

Two steady days of rain ( ~.75 inches) and the world is fine. The wet is starting to penetrate into the dry soil, no evidence of trees wanting to leave the ground, roots and all. Although, a delivery truck took down a low hanging branch.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise