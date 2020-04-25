Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 686
Water Collection
We have tulips in a planter on the porch, but not under cover, so they have been self watered for the past days. This plant is storing some water for later.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1644
photos
45
followers
71
following
187% complete
View this month »
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
Latest from all albums
684
99
100
101
102
685
103
686
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
25th April 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
drop
,
tulip
Walks @ 7
ace
This so peaceful and has a wonderful Zen quality.
April 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close