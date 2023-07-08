Previous
Quietly in the Tree by byrdlip
Photo 847

Quietly in the Tree

Just sitting here, enjoying the sunlight, the cool breeze and someone has to walk by with a camera, a squirrel has to announce an intruder and a bird is trying to lure me away.

It use to be such a nice neighborhood.

J A Byrdlip

""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
