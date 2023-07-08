Sign up
Previous
Photo 847
Quietly in the Tree
Just sitting here, enjoying the sunlight, the cool breeze and someone has to walk by with a camera, a squirrel has to announce an intruder and a bird is trying to lure me away.
It use to be such a nice neighborhood.
https://365project.org/byrdlip/2022/2022-06-09
https://365project.org/byrdlip/2022/2022-06-24
https://365project.org/byrdlip/2021/2021-11-29
https://365project.org/byrdlip/2020/2020-06-19
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Tags
tree
,
owl
,
barred
,
jab-owl
