Grounded by byrdlip
We think that this small fellow had a run in with the window above. A little dazed.

Sorry that there is nothing to define the scale, but he was tiny.

Checking back about four hours later, he was gone. No sign of predation, so must have come back to reality and liven to fly again.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

J A Byrdlip

