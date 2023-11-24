Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 880
Two-thirds done
the smaller two bedrooms, living/dining rooms are done.
one hallway and the master bedroom to go.
FYI, About 1100 sq ft total, if you are interested.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2291
photos
36
followers
49
following
241% complete
View this month »
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
Latest from all albums
874
875
876
184
877
878
879
880
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
24th November 2023 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flooring
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close