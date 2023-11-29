Sign up
Previous
Photo 881
New Record
For us. 102 grams is the largest egg that we have gotten from "our girls". Amazing with the cold weather we have been getting.
-- Update: a double yoke, also.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
