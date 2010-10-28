Sign up
2 / 365
Name That Arena
Going thru some boxes, I came across some photo CDs from old negatives or slides. Not sure about this one, negative or slide, but thought I would play with it and see how it looked.
Don't remember the year, but it is a paper airplane toss from the 300 level, sponsored by a local company. It was fun and only one of two events that I was in the building.
28th October 2010
28th Oct 10
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
33% complete
2
Clouds
HP Scanjet 4800
28th October 2010 7:28pm
oldie
