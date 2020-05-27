Sign up
16 Jan 2015
While going thru my collection of old images on my RAID drive, to move to the cloud, I ran across a series of sunrise shots, a series of shots of a sunrise, time lapse of a sunrise ...
Anyway, being that I run series thru a program to give me star trails, the question came up of, what would happen if I ran these photos thru the same program? This is it.
Loss of detail in the clouds, where more Cumulus looking, and some of the red is lost, I see this as the same as long exposure of a moving water, case-by-case opinions on those.
I think that I did this once before with different software and the cloud motion was less severe.
https://365project.org/byrdlip/365/2014-02-19
27th May 2020
27th May 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
1702
photos
48
followers
74
following
35% complete
Tags
sunrise
,
mt
,
rainier
,
oldie
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of that beautiful sky.
May 27th, 2020
