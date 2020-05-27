Previous
16 Jan 2015 by byrdlip
While going thru my collection of old images on my RAID drive, to move to the cloud, I ran across a series of sunrise shots, a series of shots of a sunrise, time lapse of a sunrise ...

Anyway, being that I run series thru a program to give me star trails, the question came up of, what would happen if I ran these photos thru the same program? This is it.

Loss of detail in the clouds, where more Cumulus looking, and some of the red is lost, I see this as the same as long exposure of a moving water, case-by-case opinions on those.

I think that I did this once before with different software and the cloud motion was less severe.

https://365project.org/byrdlip/365/2014-02-19
27th May 2020 27th May 20

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of that beautiful sky.
May 27th, 2020  
