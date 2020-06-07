Previous
Things That Go BOOM in the Afternoon by byrdlip
Things That Go BOOM in the Afternoon

Oh, there was thunder, so there must have been lightning, but where?? Better question for PNW thunderstorms: When?
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
