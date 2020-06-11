Previous
Rolling Thru by byrdlip
131 / 365

Rolling Thru

Prepared with tarps and tie downs to keep my load dry on the way home, I drive into the oncoming rain.

Only to find sunshine on the other side with no rain after the pickup.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
