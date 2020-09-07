Previous
Goodbye to the beach. by callymazoo
Goodbye to the beach.

Taken by a good friend who joined me for a last visit to the beach so that Daisy could feel the wind and smell the sea. She was helped to sleep the next day. She had a happy last day with us.
