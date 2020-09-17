Previous
RIP Daisy by callymazoo
RIP Daisy

Last week we said goodbye to our beloved Daisy. She was tired, wobbly, losing functions and it was time. Heartbreaking but kinder to her. My son will miss his companion of 15 years (she was 16 in August) but he also understood.
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely picture of Daisy, such a sweet dog x
September 17th, 2020  
