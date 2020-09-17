Sign up
RIP Daisy
Last week we said goodbye to our beloved Daisy. She was tired, wobbly, losing functions and it was time. Heartbreaking but kinder to her. My son will miss his companion of 15 years (she was 16 in August) but he also understood.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
Album
365 2017
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
20th April 2016 11:14am
dog
daisy
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely picture of Daisy, such a sweet dog x
September 17th, 2020
