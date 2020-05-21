Previous
Next
Virginia is for Lovers by calm
Photo 1311

Virginia is for Lovers

Went for an evening walk after dinner. A mural was painted on one of the old buildings in town celebrating more than 50 years of the slogan "Virginia is for Lovers". Nothing special photo wise. .
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Cathy

ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise