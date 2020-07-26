Previous
Mowing Day by calm
Photo 1345

Mowing Day

Late day shadows cast across some freshly mown grass. I mow about 3 acres beyond our yard just because I want to.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Cathy

@calm
Milanie ace
What a beautiful view you have there. Well captured
August 2nd, 2020  
Cathy ace
@milaniet Thank you! We have been blessed to be greeted by these mountains every day for more than 37 years. The view from the mower is pretty nice!
August 2nd, 2020  
