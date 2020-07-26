Sign up
Photo 1345
Mowing Day
Late day shadows cast across some freshly mown grass. I mow about 3 acres beyond our yard just because I want to.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Milanie
What a beautiful view you have there. Well captured
August 2nd, 2020
Cathy
@milaniet
Thank you! We have been blessed to be greeted by these mountains every day for more than 37 years. The view from the mower is pretty nice!
August 2nd, 2020
