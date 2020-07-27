Sign up
Photo 1346
Taking Aim
Part of a large mural in the town of Tazewell, Virginia.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
1
0
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
1684
photos
100
followers
95
following
369% complete
View this month »
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
19th July 2020 9:18pm
Tags
mural
Milanie
ace
What a neat mural
August 2nd, 2020
