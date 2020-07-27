Previous
Taking Aim by calm
Photo 1346

Taking Aim

Part of a large mural in the town of Tazewell, Virginia.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Cathy

ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a neat mural
August 2nd, 2020  
