Photo 1358
Golf Course in the Mountains
Filling in. Very similar to pic posted on the 19th, same morning. I just couldn't make up my mind which one I preferred. Any opinions?
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
2
0
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
1699
photos
102
followers
98
following
373% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
19th August 2020 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
mist
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like this one better...I don’t have to choose which path to take!lol
August 20th, 2020
Cathy
ace
@jgpittenger
Thank you, Jane! Opinion appreciated!
August 20th, 2020
