Tulips for Valentines by calm
Photo 1463

Tulips for Valentines

For the past few years I have gotten tulip bulbs and watched them bloom inside for Valentines then later place them out in the garden. These are the first pink ones. I will enjoy them again next spring!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Milanie ace
Lovely tulips
February 14th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Oh that's clever. They look lovely. Must try that.
February 14th, 2021  
Geertje K. ace
Such a wonderful gift! And great to put them in the ground for years to come!
February 14th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Beautiful!
February 14th, 2021  
