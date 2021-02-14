Previous
The Sweetest Valentine by calm
Photo 1464

The Sweetest Valentine

Love has taken on a deeper meaning having our first grandchild! Our little Hayes just melts our hearts! (Thanks to his aunt for the photos... I just arranged the collage.)
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Milanie ace
Life's a whole new game now, isn't it. Wonderful collage.
February 14th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Precious!!
February 14th, 2021  
