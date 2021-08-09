Previous
Next
Heat Wave by calm
Photo 1585

Heat Wave

Staying indoors much of the time due to the heat. I really need to be out walking trying to build my stamina back up but it is just too hot.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
I know what you mean…it was 94 in the sun here yesterday and I thought I would die
August 13th, 2021  
Cathy
@jgpittenger I always thought it was cooler in the Pacific Northwest than here in the South. Thank goodness for air conditioning!
August 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise