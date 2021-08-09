Sign up
Photo 1585
Heat Wave
Staying indoors much of the time due to the heat. I really need to be out walking trying to build my stamina back up but it is just too hot.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2021 8:16pm
Tags
sunset
Jane Pittenger
ace
I know what you mean…it was 94 in the sun here yesterday and I thought I would die
August 13th, 2021
Cathy
@jgpittenger
I always thought it was cooler in the Pacific Northwest than here in the South. Thank goodness for air conditioning!
August 13th, 2021
