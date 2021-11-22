Previous
Next
The Turkey is on the Table by calm
Photo 1677

The Turkey is on the Table

The terra-cotta turkey, that is. No real turkey this year... it will be crab legs, lobster and shrimp at our Thanksgiving table this year.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise