Good Morning. by calm
Photo 1746

Good Morning.

Today is my friend’s final chemo treatment.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Cathy

Judith Johnson
I hope it's been successful and continues to be so. Lovely image for your friend
February 16th, 2022  
