Resurrection Letters Tour

Tonight we went to hear Andrew Peterson in concert at our church. Their first tour in 2 years and our first concert since the pandemic began. The concert covered from the darkness of the Crucifixion to the Light of the Resurrection. A great way to prepare our hearts for the Easter season. Secular concerts are fun, but for the Christian, a worship concert has a whole other dimension, uniting hearts and engaging the soul. The photo is one of the first with my new phone, as I had run out of storage on my previous one.