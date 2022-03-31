Previous
Next
Resurrection Letters Tour by calm
Photo 1787

Resurrection Letters Tour

Tonight we went to hear Andrew Peterson in concert at our church. Their first tour in 2 years and our first concert since the pandemic began. The concert covered from the darkness of the Crucifixion to the Light of the Resurrection. A great way to prepare our hearts for the Easter season. Secular concerts are fun, but for the Christian, a worship concert has a whole other dimension, uniting hearts and engaging the soul. The photo is one of the first with my new phone, as I had run out of storage on my previous one.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise