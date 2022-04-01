Sign up
Photo 1788
Every Spring Creation Preaches
And every flower proclaims the Resurrection.
My last variety of my daffodils have bloomed, along with narcissus and grape hyacinths.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
daffodils
