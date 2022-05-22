Previous
Family Get Together by calm
Family Get Together

I got to see my favorite blue eyed boy today! It had been a month since I’d seen him. Children change so fast at this age (about 19 months). It had been many months since I’d seen my aunt and cousins. It was a good day!
Cathy

@calm
Jane Pittenger ace
Boy, he looks like a boy now rather than a baby
May 23rd, 2022  
Cathy
@jgpittenger He does! He looks just like his Daddy at that age!
May 23rd, 2022  
