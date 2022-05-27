Previous
Next
Our Salutatorian by calm
Photo 1833

Our Salutatorian

Our great niece graduated from 6th grade this morning as salutatorian of her class! She’s smart, witty and a lot of fun!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise