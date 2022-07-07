Previous
Blessed with Rain Again Today! by calm
Photo 1870

Blessed with Rain Again Today!

This scene is fairly common after the rain. Clouds lay low along the base of the mountain.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Cathy

My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a gorgeous view and scenery .
July 8th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful! We could use some rain!
July 8th, 2022  
