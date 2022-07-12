Previous
The Busy Bee by calm
Photo 1875

The Busy Bee

12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot! He will be at work a long time, huge flower for this little bee.
July 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Terrific close-up
July 18th, 2022  
