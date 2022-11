Environmentally Friendly Filler

I ordered some Christmas plates and the seller packed them in bags of popcorn! She sent a note saying she popped it herself, totally edible or makes great popcorn balls! How clever! So much better for the environment than those styrofoam peanuts. Since we don’t personally know the seller, we will probably share with the critters that live in our woods. But I like this idea! The seller went above and beyond to make her own filler. Plates arrived in perfect condition!