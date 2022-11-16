Previous
Nandina Leaves by calm
Photo 1987

Nandina Leaves

They will hold color for a while. Lots of berries this year… pretty to look at but slightly toxic, so not much good where wildlife is concerned. Or little children.
16th November 2022

Cathy

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 26th, 2022  
