Celebrating the Resurrection of Christ by calm
Celebrating the Resurrection of Christ

“We reside in the valley of the shadow of death, but we live and walk in power of His Resurrection.” ~Robert Russell
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Cathy

@calm
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
He is risen!
April 10th, 2023  
Cathy
@ggshearron He is risen indeed!
April 10th, 2023  
