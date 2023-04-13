Previous
Next
Just a Diary Shot by calm
Photo 2112

Just a Diary Shot

To remind myself what I am doing currently. A new Bible study. So grateful the weather is such I can enjoy it out on the porch!
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise