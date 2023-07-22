Sign up
Previous
Photo 2193
Morning on the Porch
Enjoying the hotel’s front porch this morning!
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2023 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
porch
,
hotel
Paula Fontanini
ace
How charming...I'd never want to leave if I sat down on one of those rocking chairs!
July 22nd, 2023
