Photo 2304
Provision
Rainwater pooled in a dry leaf…
“Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow or reap or gather into barns; yet your Heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” ~ Matthew 6:26-27
Filler photo
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2023 2:27pm
Tags
leaf
MONTSERRAT
Favori ❤️
November 25th, 2023
