Previous
Next
Provision by calm
Photo 2304

Provision

Rainwater pooled in a dry leaf…
“Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow or reap or gather into barns; yet your Heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” ~ Matthew 6:26-27

Filler photo
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

MONTSERRAT
Favori ❤️
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise