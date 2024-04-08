Sign up
Photo 2426
Last Night
Clouds today obscured the eclipse, though we weren’t in the “path of totality”, we were in the 75% path. Just a gray day. So here’s one from yesterday.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
2426
photos
82
followers
89
following
Tags
sunset
