the morning swim posse

Had a dip in the North Sea each morning of my stay in Felixstowe. Today, joined by my sister, her husband and friends. My sister lives just across the road from the beach, so we crossed the car park, bedecked in our colourful beach towel outfits, as a group collectively coined the "towel wankers" by her husband. Pale pink was the only colour the seller had left when I got mine, but I can carry a pink.