"Full Fathom Five" by cam365pix
"Full Fathom Five"

Part of a large art installation piece on Portishead harbourside, itself part of the Portishead sculpture trail (see link below).
https://www.publicartportishead.co.uk/cmfiles/154/Portishead_Brochure.pdf

I spent a couple of hours strolling around & taking photos, again making the most of the final days of the almost continental warmth and sunshine we're having at the moment.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
